North Wildwood man stole jewelry from home, police say

NORTH WILDWOOD — A city man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing about $1,500 worth of jewelry from inside.

Ryan Johnson, 33, became a person of interest after police investigated the burglary Thursday near Ninth and Central avenues. Forced entry was made into the home, with the jewelry missing from a bedroom, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Johnson was spotted by two officers riding his bike the following day. He was stopped near 26th and New Jersey avenues, arrested and sent to the Cape May County jail, police said.

Johnson was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Eric Conklin

