MAYS LANDING — A Somerset County man was allegedly driving under the influence when he caused a fatal accident on the Atlantic City Expressway almost three years ago, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.
Justin Santos-Torres, 20, died when his car was forced off the highway in Hammonton by another vehicle, driven by Nikhil Branscomb, 28, of Somerset, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Branscomb was charged on Friday with aggravated manslaughter.
State Police say Branscomb was allegedly driving both fast and while drunk around 2:15 a.m. on July 19, 2020, when his car hit Santos-Torres's, causing the vehicle to overturn after it left the road.
The crash was investigated by State Police in the Atlantic City Expressway Barracks, Fatal Accident Unit and the Prosecutor's Office.
