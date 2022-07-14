 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Carolina resident considered person of interest in Absecon racial Zoombomber case

Absecon Municipal Sign.jpg

The Absecon Municipal Complex sign outside of the city’s municipal building, 500 Mill Rd.

 Eric Conklin

ABSECON — Authorities have pinpointed the source of a racist remark during a February City Council meeting.

The person resides in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to a statement from the Absecon city officials. 

City police and the FBI will send the investigation into the incident to Greensboro authorities. Absecon city police said that an arrest will be forthcoming, the city said Thursday.

Greensboro Police Department spokesperson Josie Cambareri did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

"These efforts and results should serve as a teaching moment to inspire other municipalities and organizations to work together in fighting racism," Mayor Kim Horton said in a statement Thursday.

While the city hasn't publicly discussed the incident's nature, one woman, Debbie Cunningham, said in March that her husband, Glenford, who is Black, as well as another Black couple at the meeting, were the targets of the racism.

Cunningham said her husband was at the meeting to inquire about the city’s usage of its American Rescue Plan Funds tied to COVID-19 pandemic recovery when a voice came over the Zoom call from a remote location and said, “I didn’t know (expletive) were allowed at the meeting.”

Absecon and the NAACP in March pressed for an investigation into the incident that occurred during City Council's Feb. 3 meeting.

“My staff and I are thankful to the NJSC NAACP and its CJC for their patience and engagement concerning this matter," Police Chief JR Laughlin said in a statement. "We also have to extend our sincere appreciation to the FBI for their assistance in this complex cybercrime."

