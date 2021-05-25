Nonprofits join forces to bust 4 for child luring

Sting operations by three nonprofits led to the arrest of four men in Atlantic County, according to a report from Breaking AC.

At 9:12 p.m. Thursday, Pleasantville police were contacted by one of the organizations and told that 62-year-old Robert Heinz coordinated a sexual meeting with a decoy posing as a 14-year-old boy, Lt. Stacy Schlachter said in a news release. After further investigation, Heinz was arrested and charged with child luring and taken to the Atlantic County jail.

The busts were done by LC Predator Catcher, Colorado Ped Patrol and Creeps Spotlight.

Three days after the Heinz bust, Colorado Ped Patrol livestreamed another bust from its YouTube channel. Simply titled "Live Catch," it shows members of the Atlantic City Police Department waiting outside a motel room. The person holding the camera says he wants to give the viewers an update and pans the camera over to a phone he's holding, On the phone screen is a photo of a man, and the person with the camera says he won't come out of the room. About 14 minutes into the 20-minute video, the man opens the door and, and after talking with several officers for a few minutes, is escorted to a squad car.

The man has not been identified by police or the organizations.