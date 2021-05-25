Nonprofits join forces to bust 4 for child luring

Sting operations by three nonprofits led to the arrest of four men in Atlantic County, according to a report from Breaking AC.
At 9:12 p.m. Thursday, Pleasantville police were contacted by one of the organizations and told that 62-year-old Robert Heinz coordinated a sexual meeting with a decoy posing as a 14-year-old boy, Lt. Stacy Schlachter said in a news release. After further investigation, Heinz was arrested and charged with child luring and taken to the Atlantic County jail.
The busts were done by LC Predator Catcher, Colorado Ped Patrol and Creeps Spotlight.
Three days after the Heinz bust, Colorado Ped Patrol livestreamed another bust from its YouTube channel. Simply titled "Live Catch," it shows members of the Atlantic City Police Department waiting outside a motel room. The person holding the camera says he wants to give the viewers an update and pans the camera over to a phone he's holding, On the phone screen is a photo of a man, and the person with the camera says he won't come out of the room. About 14 minutes into the 20-minute video, the man opens the door and, and after talking with several officers for a few minutes, is escorted to a squad car.
The man has not been identified by police or the organizations.
According to Breaking AC, 58-year-old Robert Catalano was also arrested in the city. Catalano, president of the nonprofit Recovery Force Atlantic County, was taken to the county jail.
The fourth arrest involved a Sewell, Gloucester County, man in Brigantine.
Michael Sharp, 55, was busted after engaging in conversations with three decoys he believed to be 14- and 15-year-olds. In another video posted to Colorado Ped Patrol's YouTube channel, the group is seen approaching his hotel room in Brigantine. Someone knocks on the door and identifies themselves as Nate, the name of the decoy. Sharp, dressed only in his underwear, opens the door and immediately closes it when he realizes it is a group of men holding cameras.
The group remains at the door until police arrive, at which point they send the group away. The person with the camera turns it on himself and tells viewers police informed him Sharp wouldn't be arrested that night. He adds the officers made a report, and told someone passing by that police don't always arrest on sight.
Sharp was later arrested and charged with attempting to lure a child via electronic means with the purpose to commit a criminal offense against the child, Breaking AC said.
