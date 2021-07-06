 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No trial date 'in the near future' for 5 charged in NJ health benefit fraud scheme, judge says
0 comments
top story

No trial date 'in the near future' for 5 charged in NJ health benefit fraud scheme, judge says

{{featured_button_text}}

CAMDEN — As courts around the state resume in-person jury trials following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, no trial date will be set any time soon for five of the South Jersey men charged in the federal state health benefits fraud case that began four years ago, a judge told attorneys Tuesday.

“I don’t know what to tell you about your trial at this point,” U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler told the five defense attorneys representing John and Thomas Sher, Brian Pugh, Christopher Broccoli and Thomas Schallus during a telephone status conference on their case. "I don’t foresee your trial in the near future, that’s for sure."

The men were all arrested and charged in March 2019 in the $50 million fraud scheme that targeted generous payouts for compounded cream medications provided by state health benefits plans. They were charged at the same time as pharmaceutical sales representative William Hickman, who pleaded guilty last summer and is awaiting sentencing.

The Sher brothers, both firefighters from Margate; Pugh, an Atlantic City business owner; Broccoli, a Camden firefighter; and Schallus, a Ventnor police sergeant, all pleaded not guilty and were released pending trial.

The first charges in the prescription fraud scheme were announced in summer 2017 after federal prosecutors subpoenaed records from several shore towns, including Margate. Prosecutors alleged a group of public employees had been recruited to obtain prescriptions for medically unnecessary compounded medications. The pharmacies that prepared the compounds received generous reimbursements, which they then paid back to a network of doctors, recruiters and employees taking part in the scheme, prosecutors said.

So far, more than 45 people have been charged in the case with 30 pleading guilty and three sentenced to date.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kugler said the delay in setting a trial date for the Shers, Pugh, Broccoli and Schallus is due to the backup caused by the pandemic and related closures.

“We are starting criminal trials in Camden and throughout the district,” Kugler said. “Where that leaves you, I’m not quite sure yet because we have so many cases and we’re still restricted to one jury trial per courthouse at any time. And that’s going to last through the rest of the summer, I think.”

Kugler said incarcerated defendants will get priority in having their trials scheduled.

“I think we all understand the situation, we get it,” said Jerome A. Ballarotto, the attorney representing John Sher. “And I think our clients understand also.”

Kugler said he anticipates this trial will last at least four weeks. U.S. Attorney David Walk estimated it would be closer to five or six weeks long.

The judge and attorneys agreed to reconvene at 10 a.m. Sept. 9.

“All I can do is apologize, but, as you know, this is beyond our power to control,” Kugler said.

Contact Claire Lowe: 

609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman arrested for water pistol incident with Olympic torch bearer

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

FAQ: Health benefits fraud
Crime

FAQ: Health benefits fraud

The arrests last week of seven area residents, who all pleaded not guilty, in the ongoing federal investigation into health benefits fraud has…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News