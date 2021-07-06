No trial date 'in the near future' for 5 charged in NJ health benefit fraud scheme, judge says

So far, more than 45 people have been charged in the case with 30 pleading guilty and three sentenced to date.

Kugler said the delay in setting a trial date for the Shers, Pugh, Broccoli and Schallus is due to the backup caused by the pandemic and related closures.

“We are starting criminal trials in Camden and throughout the district,” Kugler said. “Where that leaves you, I’m not quite sure yet because we have so many cases and we’re still restricted to one jury trial per courthouse at any time. And that’s going to last through the rest of the summer, I think.”

Kugler said incarcerated defendants will get priority in having their trials scheduled.

“I think we all understand the situation, we get it,” said Jerome A. Ballarotto, the attorney representing John Sher. “And I think our clients understand also.”

Kugler said he anticipates this trial will last at least four weeks. U.S. Attorney David Walk estimated it would be closer to five or six weeks long.

The judge and attorneys agreed to reconvene at 10 a.m. Sept. 9.

“All I can do is apologize, but, as you know, this is beyond our power to control,” Kugler said.

