No signs yet found of discriminatory practices in Millville Municipal Court, state Judiciary officials say

MILLVILLE — An ongoing investigation into claims of racial bias against Latinos by the city's municipal court judge has not uncovered signs of prejudice, state judiciary officials said Wednesday.

The state Judiciary on Dec. 6 was informed by an outside agency of Judge Jason Witcher's accusations that defendants with Latino surnames were not given the chance to appear in court virtually, as state Supreme Court orders permit.

The Judiciary is still in the process of reviewing case files and calendars going back to February.

"To this point, the investigation has revealed that individuals with Hispanic/Latino surnames have appeared for both virtual and in-person appearances in the Millville Municipal Court and continue to be scheduled for both," said Pete McAleer, a spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Its full findings will be publicized once the investigation concludes, McAleer said in a statement.

Neither Witcher nor Court Administrator Kimberly Hamlyn could be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

Witcher called out what he observed as discriminatory practices in open session Dec. 5. He can be heard on a recording of the session obtained by The Press of Atlantic City questioning multiple Hispanic defendants about their reason for appearing before him in person, with many of them saying they had been told by court staff they had no other choice.

The city splits its municipal court sessions between Mondays and Wednesdays. Mondays are used for in-person appearances, while Wednesdays are done virtually.

After Dec. 5's session, Witcher can be heard calling that day's proceedings "the most discriminatory event I have ever been a part of in my entire career.”

McAleer said the courts started investigating Witcher's accusations as soon as they had learned of them. The courts are also open to an independent probe by the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights, he said.

The courts have not heard of similar allegations in other municipal courts, McAleer said.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner signed an order Oct. 27 permitting certain municipal court cases to proceed virtually through Zoom, as was common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to accommodate social distancing protocols.

"While there are no allegations of improper practices in any other municipal court, assignment judges in all vicinages have been reminded of the Supreme Court policy for virtual and in-person events, which does not permit any actions that would discriminate against a group or individual based on ethnicity," McAleer said.