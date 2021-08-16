 Skip to main content
No one injured in morning shooting in Bridgeton
No one injured in morning shooting in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in the 300 block of North Pearl Street.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area around 5 a.m.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, a dark-colored SUV drove past a home and fired multiple shots at a car parked in the driveway. A person was inside the car at the time, but no injuries were reported. The window of the car was shattered.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact Bridgeton Detective Darren Overstreet at 856-451-0033, ext. 114, by utilizing the TIP411 system or bpd.tips.

All information provided is confidential.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

