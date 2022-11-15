No charges in Middle Township noose display

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — There will be no charges filed in an Election Day incident in which someone hung stuffed dolls from nooses near a political sign in support of Tim Alexander, Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District.

Alexander is Black.

Middle Township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigated the incident as a potential bias crime.

On Tuesday, Middle police Chief Christopher Leusner and county Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced that the woman who hung the dolls has been identified. The 36-year-old resident of the Rio Grande section of the township suffers from behavioral health issues and has been treated for those issues in the recent past, they said.

Given the facts and circumstances, the investigation has revealed this incident is not a bias intimidation crime and no charges will be filed, Sutherland said in a statement.

“This incident was properly reported as a bias incident and was forwarded to the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice — bias crime unit,” the statement reads.

Officials did not release the woman’s name. She had lived in Philadelphia and is now staying with family in Middle Township, according to Sutherland.

Officials contacted Alexander and told him of the outcome of the investigation.

According to a statement from the officials, Alexander said he was appreciative of the investigative efforts of the detectives from Middle Township and the Prosecutor’s Office.

He also said he agrees with and accepts the decision not to charge this individual, officials said.

“This office has and will continue to thoroughly investigate any claims of bias intimidation based on race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, nationality or ethnicity in accordance with the strict laws in New Jersey," Sutherland said.

Anyone who has witnessed an act of bias intimidation or feels they were a victim of bias intimidation can report the incident to the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or cmcpo.tips. Reports also may be made to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

Alexander unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew this year. Voters in Cape May County and districtwide strongly supported Van Drew, a former Democrat who changed parties in 2019.