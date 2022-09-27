No charges for police sergeant in fatal Buena Vista Township shooting

A state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges in the shooting death of a Wildwood Crest man by a Franklin Township police sergeant last year in Buena Vista Township.

Sgt. David Jernegan fatally shot Roy K. Jackel Jr., 42, on April 5, 2021, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

The investigation of the fatal police encounter included interviews with witnesses, collection of forensic evidence, review of video footage and autopsy results from the medical examiner, the Attorney General's Office said Tuesday in a news release. After hearing testimony and evidence from the investigation, the grand jury concluded its deliberations Monday and voted “no bill,” meaning Jernegan's actions should not result in charges.

According to the investigation, uniformed officers from Franklin Township responded about 2:50 p.m. April 5 to a motor vehicle crash at Cumberland and Tuckahoe roads. One of the drivers involved in the collision, Jackel, left the scene and ran into the woods. An officer followed him, and Jackel told the officer he had a gun and would shoot if the officer came any closer.

WATCH NOW: Attorney General's Office releases footage from fatal police-involved shooting in Buena Vista The Attorney General’s Office has released video footage from a police-involved shooting in …

Jackel then exited the woods holding a large pitchfork-like tool, entered an unoccupied, marked police vehicle parked at the scene and drove away, the Attorney General's Office said. After a brief pursuit, Jackel stopped the stolen police vehicle on Oak Road in Buena Vista. He got out of the police car and initially walked toward the officers with his right hand behind his back.

As he got closer, Jackel began to run toward the officers, continuing to hold his right arm behind his back and ignoring commands to show his hands, the Attorney General's Office said. As Jackel neared, Jernegan fired one round from his service firearm, striking Jackel. Officers provided medical aid, but Jackel was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2019 law requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine whether the evidence supports an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

An officer may use deadly force in New Jersey when the officer reasonably believes it is immediately necessary to protect the officer or another person from imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm.