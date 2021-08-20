NJ, PA and DC lead multi-state coalition to strengthen rules on 'ghost guns'

TRENTON — New Jersey is at the forefront of a multi-state coalition to strengthen federal rules on firearms, including "ghost guns," Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced.
New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia are leading the coalition of 22 Attorneys General in support of the U.S. Department of Justice proposal.
“Under Gov. Murphy, New Jersey has been a national leader in the effort to reduce gun violence overall, and in particular to stop the flow of untraceable, build-them-yourself firearms into the hands of criminals and other individuals who have no business possessing them,” said Bruck. “But throughout our nation, too many of these untraceable guns are still sold and transported across state lines because of loopholes not addressed by the federal government. We’ve said for some time that ATF needs to tighten up its rules and take some of the onus off the states for combating illegal guns. Those pleas fell on deaf ears with the prior administration, but we’re heartened to see that action is now being taken.”
Ghost guns are partially assembled firearms sold with the parts needed to create a fully-operational gun, often with the instructions on how to do so. Because they incomplete when sold, companies do not require purchasers to go through background checks. Assembled ghost guns lack serial numbers, making it harder for law enforcement to trace the weapons to their owners and solve gun-related crimes, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.
The DOJ’s proposed rule will ensure that federal requirements for serial numbers on firearms and background checks for firearm purchases will apply to ghost guns.
Ghost guns are illegal in New Jersey under a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018, however Bruck said they represent an increasing number of guns recovered by police here.
The DOJ rule would also require federally-licensed firearms dealers to add a serial number to any 3-D printed firearms or other non-serialized guns they plan to sell.
In a comment letter submitted to DOJ yesterday, Bruck and the other members of the coalition, said that the increasing availability of untraceable firearms has fueled a surge in gun violence.
In New Jersey, the letter states, at least 37 unmarked ghost guns have been used in a shooting since the start of 2020. In addition, ghost guns made up 1.6% of guns recovered in the state in 2019, but as of July 15 the unserialized guns have already accounted for 5.7% of guns recovered here.
Bruck also noted that nearly 90 percent of the ghost guns recovered in New Jersey in 2020 and 2021 have been linked to kits sold by one particular company: Polymer80, a retailer of ghost guns that has stated plainly on its website that persons with past felony convictions can purchase its kit.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
