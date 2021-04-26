NJ Appellate Court affirms conviction of Ferdinand Augello in April Kauffman murder

The New Jersey Superior Court Appellate Division last week unanimously affirmed the conviction of Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello in relation to the murder of April Kauffman, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.

On Oct. 2, 2018, an Atlantic County jury unanimously found Augello, 65, of Upper Township guilty in the May 10, 2012 murder of April Kauffman, as well as racketeering and drug charges.

Augello was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree leader of a drug trafficking network, first-degree racketeering, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

The unanimous decision affirmed the conviction of the trial court and determined that the defendant’s trial was fair and impartial. The appeal was argued by Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor John Santoliquido.

Augello will continue to serve his 55-year sentence in state prison.