Newark man injures Atlantic City police officer after fleeing scene

ATLANTIC CITY — A wanted Newark man was arrested after fleeing police and nearly dragging an officer with his car, police said.
Sgt. Richard Andrews and Detective Brian Hambrecht conducted a motor vehicle stop at 9:23 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North South Carolina Avenue, police said. Driving the car was 37-year-old Jamil Redd, who had an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
During the stop, Redd drove off, causing minor injury to Hambrecht after nearly dragging him away, police said. Redd crashed his car into a tree at South Carolina and Magellan avenues and ran across Route 30, where he was eventually caught and arrested by Detective James Barrett and Officers Christian Ivanov and Jonathan Perez.
The officers found 100 bags of heroin on Redd, police said.
Redd was charged with eluding, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and contempt of court, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
