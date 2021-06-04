 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newark man injures Atlantic City officer after fleeing scene
0 comments

Newark man injures Atlantic City officer after fleeing scene

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A wanted Newark man was arrested after fleeing police and nearly dragging an officer away on his car.

During a narcotics investigation, Sergeant Richard Andrews and Detective Brian Hambrecht conducted a motor vehicle stop at 9:23 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block  of north South Carolina Avenue, police said. Driving the car was 37-year-old Jamil Redd, who has an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

During the stop, Redd drove off, causing minor injury to Hambrecht after nearly dragging him away, police said. Redd crash his car into a tree at the intersection of South Carolina and Magellan avenues, and fled on foot across Route 30 where he was eventually caught and arrested by Detective James Barrett and Officers Christian Ivanov and Jonathan Perez. The officers found 100 bags of heroin on Redd.

Redd was charged with eluding, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and contempt of court, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts new jobs report

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News