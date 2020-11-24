Newark man arrested after stealing $1.7 million from armored vehicle outside Bally's

A former employee of an armored cash transport company has been arrested in the theft of more than $1.7 million from an armored vehicle Nov. 5 outside Bally’s Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

Dante J. McCluney, of Newark, was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and conspiracy to commit theft. He was ordered held Tuesday at the Atlantic County jail.

At 12:40 p.m. Nov. 5, Atlantic City police arrived at Bally’s for the reported theft of $1.76 million from an armored vehicle owned by Rapid Armored Corp., Tyner said. Video surveillance from Bally’s showed three male suspects access the armored vehicle and remove suspected bags of U.S. currency. The suspects then entered a gray Hyundai sedan and departed the area.

McCluney was previously employed by RAC as an armed guard. He worked a route that serviced Bally’s and became familiar with its timing and procedures, Tyner said. Two employees of RAC identified McCluney from surveillance footage obtained from the Boardwalk just prior to the theft.

