Newark man arrested after stealing $1.7 million from armored vehicle outside Bally's

A former employee of an armored cash transport company has been arrested in the theft of more than $1.7 million from an armored vehicle Nov. 5 outside Bally’s Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
Dante J. McCluney, of Newark, was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and conspiracy to commit theft. He was ordered held Tuesday at the Atlantic County jail.
At 12:40 p.m. Nov. 5, Atlantic City police arrived at Bally’s for the reported theft of $1.76 million from an armored vehicle owned by Rapid Armored Corp., Tyner said. Video surveillance from Bally’s showed three male suspects access the armored vehicle and remove suspected bags of U.S. currency. The suspects then entered a gray Hyundai sedan and departed the area.
McCluney was previously employed by RAC as an armed guard. He worked a route that serviced Bally’s and became familiar with its timing and procedures, Tyner said. Two employees of RAC identified McCluney from surveillance footage obtained from the Boardwalk just prior to the theft.
Support Local Journalism
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a…
McCluney and the two other males can be seen in surveillance footage arriving near Bally’s in the gray Hyundai, parking near the armored vehicle, then exiting on foot, Tyner said. The three remained on foot in the area of the armored vehicle until about 12:10 p.m., when they approached the vehicle and committed the theft.
Investigators are still looking for the other two suspects.
“This was a brazen burglary of an armored car on a public street in broad daylight. Out of all the crimes I’ve seen committed in Atlantic County during my tenure, this incident harkened back to something out of the 1930s,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.
The Atlantic and Essex county prosecutor’s offices, Atlantic City police, Newark police and the FBI’s Atlantic City office participated in the investigation.
'Friday is Tie Day' College Decision Day
Founded in 2013 by Darrell Edmonds, the "Friday is Tie Day" mentorship program held their annual College Decision Day event at Atlantic Cape Community College. 13 high school seniors in the program were given the opportunity to publicly announce their plans for continued higher education. The event also honored community and national role models, including Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, Jason Smart-El, Biship John Gandy, music producer and DJ Darhyl Camper, Air Force Col. Anthony Lasure, Tony Weaver Jr. and Philadelphia Eagle Rasul Douglas, along with keynote speaker Thabiti Boone.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.