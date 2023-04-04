HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A New York woman was intoxicated when she crashed her car into an animal fence Tuesday morning on the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said.
Alexis Wade, 23, of Brooklyn, was traveling west on the expressway in a Jeep when, about 7:30 a.m., the car ran off the road near milepost 18.8, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Wade, who declined medical attention, was charged with driving while intoxicated and issued several motor vehicle summonses, Curry said.
Curry said about 40 feet of animal fence west of the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza was damaged by Wade's car.
