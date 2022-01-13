New York men wanted after Ocean County phone scam

TOMS RIVER — Authorities are searching for two Bronx, New York, men they say used a phone scam to steal money from an elderly Barnegat woman.
The men, Jorge Peguero-Mendez, 34, and Richard Quinones-Perez, 24, are each charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception. Both are currently on the run and have outstanding warrants, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Barnegat Township Police Chief Keith Germain said Thursday.
Authorities say the woman received a call from a man claiming to be her grandson, and that he was arrested in New York City after causing a motor vehicle crash that injured another driver.
A second caller, identifying himself as the grandson's lawyer, claimed he could be released from jail on an $8,000 bond, which the elderly woman agreed to pay. She was later met by an individual claiming to be a courier, to whom she gave the money.
She later discovered through her family that the incident never happened, authorities said.
“These types of incidents should serve as a cautionary tale for all of our senior citizens here in Ocean County, as well as a reminder that unscrupulous individuals are out there just waiting to prey upon the most vulnerable members of our community,” Billhimer said in a statement, urging the public to report suspected fraud.
An investigation determined that similar claims were made in Hopewell Township, Mercer County, and Nassau County, New York. Peguero-Mendez and Quinones-Perez were later identified as the suspects, authorities said.
Anyone who believes the men scammed them or knows of their whereabouts is contact Officer Robert Armstrong, of the Barnegat Township Police Department, at 609-698-5000.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.