New York men wanted after Ocean County phone scam

TOMS RIVER — Authorities are searching for two Bronx, New York, men they say used a phone scam to steal money from an elderly Barnegat woman.

The men, Jorge Peguero-Mendez, 34, and Richard Quinones-Perez, 24, are each charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception. Both are currently on the run and have outstanding warrants, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Barnegat Township Police Chief Keith Germain said Thursday.

Authorities say the woman received a call from a man claiming to be her grandson, and that he was arrested in New York City after causing a motor vehicle crash that injured another driver.

A second caller, identifying himself as the grandson's lawyer, claimed he could be released from jail on an $8,000 bond, which the elderly woman agreed to pay. She was later met by an individual claiming to be a courier, to whom she gave the money.

She later discovered through her family that the incident never happened, authorities said.