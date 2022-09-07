New York man sentenced to 42 years in state prison for sexual assault on Bally's housekeeper

MAYS LANDING — A New York man convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a Bally's Atlantic City housekeeper four years ago will spend 42 years in State Prison, Atlantic County Judge Pamela D'Arcy ruled on Wednesday.

In March, a jury convicted Jamel Carlton, 36, of Saugerties, of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

Carlton must serve 85% of his sentence under the No Early Release Act.

He'll be subject to Megan's Law, lifetime parole supervision and be forbidden from contacting his victim under a restraining order, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Carlton was arrested on Feb. 10, 2018, the day the assault happened. Police said the unidentified victim was pushed into a hotel room, where she was sexually and physically assaulted.

The victim and her family were in court for Carlton's sentencing, where she recounted to the court and her assailant the trauma her assault has caused her and her family.

She asked the court to impose a lengthy sentence, the Prosecutor's Office said.

"Ordinarily, the defendant would face 10-20 years in State Prison for aggravated sexual assault," Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer, who tried the case with co-counsel Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko, said in a written statement. "However, given the defendant’s criminal history and the particularly egregious nature of this sexual assault, we asked the court to impose an extended term of sentence to secure proper justice for our victim and to protect the public from future harm from this individual."

Carlton wasn't accused of only one crime that day.

He was also charged with assaulting his girlfriend in the hotel’s parking garage before being released on a summons in that case.

"The strength of the victim in this case was extraordinary," Flammer said.