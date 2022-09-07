New York man sentenced for sexual assault of Bally's housekeeper

MAYS LANDING — A New York man who sexually assaulted a Bally's Atlantic City housekeeper four years ago will spend 42 years in prison, Atlantic County Judge Pamela D'Arcy ruled Wednesday.

In March, a jury convicted Jamel Carlton, 36, of Saugerties, of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

Carlton will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law, subject to lifetime parole supervision and forbidden from contacting his victim under a restraining order, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

He was arrested Feb. 10, 2018, the day the assault happened. Police said the unidentified victim was pushed into a hotel room, where she was sexually and physically assaulted.

The victim and her family were in court for Carlton's sentencing, where she recounted to the court and her assailant the trauma her assault has caused her and her family.

She asked the court to impose a lengthy sentence, the Prosecutor's Office said.

"Ordinarily, the defendant would face 10-20 years in State Prison for aggravated sexual assault," Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer, who tried the case with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko, said in a statement. "However, given the defendant’s criminal history and the particularly egregious nature of this sexual assault, we asked the court to impose an extended term of sentence to secure proper justice for our victim and to protect the public from future harm from this individual."

Carlton also was charged with assaulting his girlfriend in the hotel’s parking garage before being released on a summons in that case.