New York man sentenced for Seaside Heights hit-and-run

A New York man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday in a hit-and-run that occurred last year in Seaside Heights, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.
Antwan McPhatter, 27, of Staten Island, also had his driving privileges suspended for six months as a result of his eluding charge and will spend 30 days in the Ocean County jail as a result of his leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. McPhatter pleaded guilty to these charges Aug. 29.
About 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021, Seaside Heights police responded to Blaine Avenue and the Boulevard for a report of a hit-and-run involving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by McPhatter that crashed into an unoccupied vehicle and then fled, court records said.
Officers attempted a motor vehicle stop when they saw McPhatter traveling in the wrong direction on Sheridan Avenue. As officers activated their lights and sirens, McPhatter sped away, ultimately traveling north on Route 35, records stated.
Officers watched the Jeep make a right turn onto Beach Drive in Ortley Beach, then come to a stop at the end of Beach Drive but accelerate west toward Route 35. The Cherokee then sped through a stop sign, entered Route 35 and collided with a marked Seaside Heights police vehicle, records stated.
McPhatter then struck a utility pole, which fell on top of the vehicle. He attempted to flee on foot but was arrested, records showed.
Two officers were treated for minor injuries as a result of pursuing McPhatter. He had his blood drawn per court order and was later determined to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and deemed unfit to operate a vehicle, according to records.
McPhatter has been in jail since.
