New York man sentenced after being caught with a gun in Stafford Township

A New York man was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm he was found with in Stafford Township in July, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Kevon Belfon, 35, of Jamaica, Queens, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents state that Belfon on July 24 knowingly had a Taurus 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun in his car, stocking it with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Belfon has two previous felony convictions, one of which involved a handgun, which bars him from possessing firearms.

In addition to prison, Judge Michael A. Shipp sentenced Belfon to three years of supervised release.

— Eric Conklin

