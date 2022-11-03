New York man sentenced 5 years for Seaside Heights hit-and-run

A New York man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison Thursday in connection to a hit-and-run that occurred in Seaside Heights last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.

Antwan McPhatter, 27, of State Island, also had his driving privileges suspended for six months as a result of his eluding conviction charge and will spend 30 days in Ocean County jail as a result of his leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. McPhatter pled guilty to these charges Aug. 29.

At around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021, Seaside Heights police responded to the area of Blaine Avenue and the Boulevard for a report of a hit-and-run involving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by McPhatter that crashed into an unoccupied vehicle and then fled the scene, court records said.

Officers attempted a motor vehicle stop when they saw McPhatter traveling in the wrong direction along Sheridan Avenue. As officers activated their lights and sirens, McPhatter sped away at a high rate of speed, ultimately traveling northbound on Route 35, records stated.

Officers watched the Jeep make a right turn onto Beach Drive in Ortley Beach, then come to a stop at the end of Beach Drive but accelerated westbound toward Route 35. The Cherokee then sped through a stop sign, entered Route 35 and collided with a marked Seaside Heights police vehicle, records stated.

McPhatter then struck a utility pole, which fell on top of the vehicle. He attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested, records showed.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries and released from Community Medical Center in Toms River. McPhatter was issued to have his blood drawn per court orders and was later determined to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and deemed unfit to operate a vehicle, according to records.

McPhatter has been lodged in Ocean County jail since.