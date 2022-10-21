 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York man run down by police outside Galloway Township senior facility

  • 0
Galloway Police
Staff

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police on Thursday arrested a Long Island, New York, man outside Seashore Gardens Living Center who they say tried escaping in a stolen grounds vehicle.

Officers responded to the senior living center off Jimmie Leeds Road around 12:51 p.m., apprehending Jeremiah Adejaiye, 19, of Medford, Suffolk County after a foot chase, police said in a news release on Friday.

Adejaiye was seen jumping out of a Kutoba utility vehicle, police said.

A follow-up investigation revealed Adejaiye was seen trying to break into at least three cars in the facility's parking lot before being confronted by a grounds worker in the utility vehicle, police said.

Adejaiye allegedly assaulted the worker, pulling him from the vehicle and throwing him to the ground to take control of it, police said.

People are also reading…

The employee reported being uninjured by the attack and declined medical attention, police said.

Adejaiye is charged with carjacking, robbery and three counts of criminal attempt of burglary. 

He will stay at the Atlantic County jail until a court appearance, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Latino vote could decide tight Nevada Senate race

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News