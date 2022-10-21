New York man run down by police outside Galloway Township senior facility

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police on Thursday arrested a Long Island, New York, man outside Seashore Gardens Living Center who they say tried escaping in a stolen grounds vehicle.

Officers responded to the senior living center off Jimmie Leeds Road around 12:51 p.m., apprehending Jeremiah Adejaiye, 19, of Medford, Suffolk County after a foot chase, police said in a news release on Friday.

Adejaiye was seen jumping out of a Kutoba utility vehicle, police said.

A follow-up investigation revealed Adejaiye was seen trying to break into at least three cars in the facility's parking lot before being confronted by a grounds worker in the utility vehicle, police said.

Adejaiye allegedly assaulted the worker, pulling him from the vehicle and throwing him to the ground to take control of it, police said.

The employee reported being uninjured by the attack and declined medical attention, police said.

Adejaiye is charged with carjacking, robbery and three counts of criminal attempt of burglary.

He will stay at the Atlantic County jail until a court appearance, police said.