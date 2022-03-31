New York man convicted Thursday for 2018 sexual assault of housekeeper

MAYS LANDING — A Saugerties, New York, man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a Bally's Atlantic City housekeeper four years ago.

After three hours of deliberations Thursday following a six-day trial, a jury found 36-year-old Jamel Carlton guilty of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

He is expected to be sentenced in June, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Due to his criminal history, Carlton faces a possible life sentence in New Jersey State Prison. He will remain in the Atlantic County jail until his sentencing, the Prosecutor's Office said.

“We are grateful to the jury for seeing this case for what it was, the senseless and brutal sexual assault of a Bally’s housekeeper who was just doing her job," Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer, who tried Carlton with co-counsel Assistant Prosecutor Erika Halayko, said in a statement Thursday. "The victim through the support of her loving family displayed an enormous amount of strength in coming to court to tell the jury what that man did to her. We want to thank the Bally’s security team and the officers of the Atlantic City Police Department for providing us with the evidence needed to bring justice in this case.”

Carlton was arrested Feb. 10, 2018, the day the assault happened. Police said the victim was pushed into a hotel room, where she was sexually and physically assaulted.

Carlton, earlier that day, was also charged with assaulting his girlfriend in the hotel's parking garage before being released on a summons in that case.

