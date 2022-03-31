 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York man convicted of 2018 sexual assault of housekeeper at Bally's casino

  • 0

MAYS LANDING — A New York man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a Bally's Atlantic City housekeeper four years ago.

After three hours of deliberations Thursday following a six-day trial, a jury found 36-year-old Jamel Carlton, of Saugerties, guilty of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

He is expected to be sentenced in June, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Due to his criminal history, Carlton faces a possible life sentence. He will remain in the Atlantic County jail until his sentencing, the Prosecutor's Office said.

“We are grateful to the jury for seeing this case for what it was, the senseless and brutal sexual assault of a Bally’s housekeeper who was just doing her job," Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said. "The victim through the support of her loving family displayed an enormous amount of strength in coming to court to tell the jury what that man did to her.”

People are also reading…

Carlton was arrested Feb. 10, 2018, the day the assault happened. Police said the victim was pushed into a hotel room, where she was sexually and physically assaulted.

Carlton, earlier that day, also was charged with assaulting his girlfriend in the hotel's parking garage before being released on a summons in that case.

Jamel Carlton

Carlton

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storm to impact the East Coast

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News