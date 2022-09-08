New York man arrested in Brigantine over fraudulent $2K liquor store purchase

BRIGANTINE — Police arrested a New York City man Monday and charged him with making a fraudulent $2,000 purchase at a local liquor store.
Police said they had received a call from a New York resident reporting that a form of electronic payment he uses was compromised and a fraudulent purchase made at Ocean Beverage on Brigantine Avenue.
The alleged victim also said he was not in Brigantine and had never been to Brigantine before.
Officer Tyler Suralik investigated and found the alleged fraudulent order was due to be picked up, and observed the suspect walking into the store to get it, police said in a news release.
Suralik then arrested Tommy K. Falu-Colon, 27, of Jamaica, Queens, police said.
Ocean Beverage management and staff cooperated fully in the investigation, police said.
