ABSECON — A New York man is the second in recent weeks to be arrested for visiting a city park with the intention of meeting a teenager for sex, only to find they were set up by an online "predator catcher."
Chen Chao, of Brooklyn, was charged with luring, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a criminal complaint filed May 25 in Atlantic County Superior Court.
A first appearance for Chao is scheduled for June 14, the complaint states.
Cameron Decker, who poses as a minor online to lure alleged predators, informed police he was messaging Chao over Grindr, a dating application, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Pretending to be a 15-year-old boy, Decker arranged a meeting with Chao at Heritage Park off Mill Road, the affidavit states.
Once at the park, Decker approached Chao, then notified police. Chao was arrested a short time later.
Earlier last week, days before Chao's arrest, Nashiem Cephas-Lee, 23, of Philadelphia, came to the park after believing Decker to be a 15-year-old girl he'd been chatting with over Grindr. Like Chao, Cephas-Lee was approached by Decker, and police arrived a short time later to arrest him.
Cephas-Lee was released from jail following a detention hearing earlier this week. He was ordered to abide by strict monitoring protocols, including staying offline, unless using the internet to seek employment.
