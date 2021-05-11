 Skip to main content
New York man admits illegally possessing firearm in Stafford Township
Stafford Township Police logo
FILE PHOTO

A New York City man admitted Tuesday illegally possessing a firearm in Stafford Township, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Kevon Belfon, 35, of Jamaica, Queens, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp to being a felon in possession of a firearm, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement.

On July 24, Belfon was found with a Taurus 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle in Stafford. He has two prior felony convictions, one of which involved a firearm.

As a previously convicted felon, Belfon is not permitted to possess firearms, Honig said.

The charge of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, Honig said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

