New York man admits illegally possessing firearm in Stafford Township

A New York City man admitted Tuesday illegally possessing a firearm in Stafford Township, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Kevon Belfon, 35, of Jamaica, Queens, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp to being a felon in possession of a firearm, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a statement.
On July 24, Belfon was found with a Taurus 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle in Stafford. He has two prior felony convictions, one of which involved a firearm.
As a previously convicted felon, Belfon is not permitted to possess firearms, Honig said.
The charge of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, Honig said.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Tags
- Jamaica
- New York
- A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
- 9-millimeter Semi-automatic Handgun
- Stafford Township
- Prior Felony Convictions
- Illegally Possessing A Firearm
- Pleaded Guilty
- Maximum Penalty
- Prison
- Sentencing
- Firearm
- Kevon Belfon
- Criminal Law
- Law
- Crime
- Weaponry
- Rachael A. Honig
- Conviction
- Stafford
- Felon
- Fine
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Vincent Jackson
Staff Writer
Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.