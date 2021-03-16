New York man accused of traveling to Atlantic County to have sex with minor

A New York man was charged after traveling to Atlantic County to have sex with a minor, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Tuesday.
Zachary Williams, 33, was charged with one count of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct, Honig said in a news release. Williams met the minor via SnapChat in September and asked for nude photographs after telling them he was 17. Once he received the photographs, he threatened to send them to the victim’s friends and family if the victim did not agree to meet him at a hotel in Atlantic County, Honig said. Williams traveled to the hotel Oct. 2 and had sex with the victim two days later.
Williams continued to threaten the victim said, Honig said, going so far as to create new accounts when the victim blocked him with usernames like “IWILLGETTHESWITCHBACK” and “Makeadealormomfindsout.” Officers took control of the victim’s account and posed as the victim to continue communicating with Williams. He was convinced to travel to the same motel Saturday to have sex with the victim again and was arrested upon arrival.
If convicted, Williams faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
