A Winslow Township man who served as a New Jersey State Park Police officer is accused of possessing and manufacturing child pornography, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
Patrick Kelly, 37, was arrested Monday at the State Park Police headquarters in Washington Township, Burlington County — across the Mullica River from Egg Harbor City — and charged with manufacturing child sexual abuse materials and possession of child sexual abuse materials.
Kelly is being held at the Camden County jail, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Homeland Security Investigations, West Deptford police, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, State Park Police and Winslow Township police assisted with the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
