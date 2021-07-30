New Jersey courts to reopen to the public next week

New Jersey Courts announced Friday that all state courthouses will be fully open to the public beginning Monday.
Members of the public will no longer need to have a scheduled court proceeding or an appointment to enter a state courthouse, according to a news release.
Court facilities have been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as operations continued remotely. Courthouses have been opened for in-person temporary restraining order applications and child support payments since last summer.
In-person criminal trials were held briefly last fall and resumed June 15 this year. Grand juries resumed in person in mid-June, as well.
— John Russo
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.