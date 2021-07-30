 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey courts to reopen to the public next week
0 comments

New Jersey courts to reopen to the public next week

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday asked a Los Angeles court to remove her father as conservator of her roughly $60 million estate following the pop singer's allegations that he had used the arrangement to mistreat her. Gloria Tso reports.

New Jersey Courts announced Friday that all state courthouses will be fully open to the public beginning Monday.

Members of the public will no longer need to have a scheduled court proceeding or an appointment to enter a state courthouse, according to a news release. 

Court facilities have been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as operations continued remotely. Courthouses have been opened for in-person temporary restraining order applications and child support payments since last summer.

In-person criminal trials were held briefly last fall and resumed June 15 this year. Grand juries resumed in person in mid-June, as well.

— John Russo

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco bars requiring proof of COVID-19 shots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News