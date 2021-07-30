New Jersey courts to reopen to the public next week

New Jersey Courts announced Friday that all state courthouses will be fully open to the public beginning Monday.

Members of the public will no longer need to have a scheduled court proceeding or an appointment to enter a state courthouse, according to a news release.

Court facilities have been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as operations continued remotely. Courthouses have been opened for in-person temporary restraining order applications and child support payments since last summer.

In-person criminal trials were held briefly last fall and resumed June 15 this year. Grand juries resumed in person in mid-June, as well.

— John Russo

