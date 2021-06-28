 Skip to main content
New Jersey Attorney General to launch statewide database on criminal justice, public safety
New Jersey Attorney General to launch statewide database on criminal justice, public safety

TRENTON — New Jersey will launch a new office that will collect, analyze and publish statewide data on criminal justice and public safety, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced Monday.

The new Office of Justice Data will be led by Kristin Golden, the department’s first Chief Data Officer.

“We’re committed to making New Jersey a national leader in the collection and analysis of criminal justice data,” said Grewal. “To make good policy, we need good data, and the creation of this office reinforces our commitment to evidence-based policymaking. I’m delighted that Dr. Golden has agreed to take on this important new task.”

According to the OAG, the new department will coordinate data collection and make sure it's available to the public "in a timely and accessible manner."

Responsibilities of the department include complying with a November 2020 law that requires the Attorney General to establish a statewide program to collect, record, and analyze data relating to criminal defendants. They will also ensure data is available relating to asset forfeiture, juvenile justice, law enforcement officer suicides, drug monitoring data and recruitment of minority officers in compliance with state law.

The department will also be charged with working with other agencies to make sure policy is data driven.

“Data analysis gives us the opportunity to review where we’ve been, understand where we are, and plan for where we want to go,” said Golden. “Data are vital to transparency and trust, allowing us to make meaningful assessments of performance and develop more informed policies and practices. I look forward to our upcoming data focused initiatives and am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Chief Data Officer and impact the way we use data in New Jersey.”

Golden served for nine years as a Special Investigator in the Attorney General’s Office of Law Enforcement Professional Standards, where she has collected and analyzed data assessing the New Jersey State Police’s compliance with its policies and procedures.

She also supervised the development of a new statewide Use of Force Dashboard, which allows members of the public to review use of force incidents involving all 38,000 law enforcement officers in New Jersey.

The state will hire four research scientists to work with Golden. To apply, visit https://www.nj.gov/oag/job-postings/21_236_ResearchScientist1_OJD.pdf

NJ House Party Shooting

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal speaks about a fatal shooting at a New Jersey house party during a news conference in Bridgeton, N.J., Monday, May 24, 2021.

 Matt Rourke

