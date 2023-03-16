GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police say a rookie K-9 on his first shift helped officers find drugs and an illegal firearm during a traffic stop, resulting in two arrests.

An officer pulled over a 2015 Jeep on Aloe Street for motor vehicle violations, police said Thursday in a news release. During the stop, Officer Cody Trout called on K-9 Officer Brent Lopez and his new partner, Narco, to respond and assist with the investigation.

Narco sniffed around the Jeep and indicated the presence of the odor of narcotics, police said.

During a subsequent search, police said they found 115 wax folds containing heroin and a Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun. The gun was reported stolen out of Atlantic City and contained a prohibited large-capacity magazine, police said.

David P. Parker Jr., 28, of Atlantic City, and Jose Echevarria, 35, of the township, were each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. They were taken to the Atlantic County jail.