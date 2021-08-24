New discovery+ show to document April Kauffman murder case

One of the most high-profile murders in Atlantic County history will be featured next month in a three-part show on the streaming service discovery+.

The 2012 murder of Linwood radio host and veterans advocate April Kauffman and subsequent investigation into her husband, James Kauffman, and former Pagans Motorcycle Club leader Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello will be detailed on the show, "Doctor's Orders," which premieres Sept. 3.

"Doctor’s Orders" is produced, written and directed by Billy Shebar and David C. Roberts of 110th Street Films.

The miniseries will focus on FBI informant and former Pagans member Andrew "Chef" Glick, who was also the state's key witness in the 2018 trial.

April Kauffman was 47 when she was found shot to death in the bedroom of her cul-de-sac home May 10, 2012. Although many suspected her husband, who remarried shortly after her death, April's murder went unsolved for five years until the 2017 arrest of Glick, who offered up his knowledge of the plot to kill April in exchange for his freedom.

