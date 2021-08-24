 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New discovery+ show to document April Kauffman murder case
0 comments
top story

New discovery+ show to document April Kauffman murder case

{{featured_button_text}}
april kauffman

April Kauffman, 47, of Linwood was found fatally shot in her bedroom Thursday, May 10, prosecutors said.

Doctor's Orders details the 2012 murder of Linwood radio host and veterans advocate April Kauffman and subsequent investigation into her husband, James Kauffman, and former Pagans Motorcycle Club leader Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello.

One of the most high-profile murders in Atlantic County history will be featured next month in a three-part show on the streaming service discovery+.

The 2012 murder of Linwood radio host and veterans advocate April Kauffman and subsequent investigation into her husband, James Kauffman, and former Pagans Motorcycle Club leader Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello will be detailed on the show, "Doctor's Orders," which premieres Sept. 3.

"Doctor’s Orders" is produced, written and directed by Billy Shebar and David C. Roberts of 110th Street Films.

The miniseries will focus on FBI informant and former Pagans member Andrew "Chef" Glick, who was also the state's key witness in the 2018 trial.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

April Kauffman was 47 when she was found shot to death in the bedroom of her cul-de-sac home May 10, 2012. Although many suspected her husband, who remarried shortly after her death, April's murder went unsolved for five years until the 2017 arrest of Glick, who offered up his knowledge of the plot to kill April in exchange for his freedom. 

In June 2017, police arrested James Kauffman at his endocrinology practice in Egg Harbor Township after an armed stand-off. Several months later, James Kauffman, Augello and several others were charged with April's murder and their involvement in a prescription-drug ring run out of James Kauffman's medical practice. James Kauffman, who was transferred to another prison following Augello's arrest, died in an apparent suicide. Augello went to trial in the fall of 2018 and was convicted of April's murder, as well as his participating in the drug ring and for conspiring to kill James Kauffman. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Augello, who before his arrest was a local musician and sign maker, attempted unsuccessfully to appeal his conviction. He maintains his innocence in letters he sends to The Press and through a surrogate operating his social media page. 

The series also will include interviews with April Kauffman's daughter from her first marriage, Kim Pack.

According to a promo from discovery+, "Over the buzz of a tattoo artist concealing Andrew’s 'Pagan’s Motorcycle Club' branding, Andrew explains every dark detail that led to the 2012 murder of local New Jersey radio host April Kauffman. 'Doctor’s Orders' crashes into the wild world of motorcycle gangs — one that created an underground Oxycontin ring which spiraled into a murder-for-hire plot, all orchestrated by a wealthy husband who believed he was too powerful to get caught."

For more, visit discoveryplus.com.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

ONLINE

Watch the trailer for 'Doctor's Orders' at PressofAC.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News