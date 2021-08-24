New discovery+ show to document April Kauffman murder case

One of the most high-profile murders in Atlantic County history will be featured next month in a three-part show on the streaming service discovery+.
The 2012 murder of Linwood radio host and veterans advocate April Kauffman and subsequent investigation into her husband, James Kauffman, and former Pagans Motorcycle Club leader Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello will be detailed on the show, "Doctor's Orders," which premieres Sept. 3.
"Doctor’s Orders" is produced, written and directed by Billy Shebar and David C. Roberts of 110th Street Films.
The miniseries will focus on FBI informant and former Pagans member Andrew "Chef" Glick, who was also the state's key witness in the 2018 trial.
April Kauffman was 47 when she was found shot to death in the bedroom of her cul-de-sac home May 10, 2012. Although many suspected her husband, who remarried shortly after her death, April's murder went unsolved for five years until the 2017 arrest of Glick, who offered up his knowledge of the plot to kill April in exchange for his freedom.
Damon G. Tyner resigned Tuesday from his position as Atlantic County prosecutor, his office …
In June 2017, police arrested James Kauffman at his endocrinology practice in Egg Harbor Township after an armed stand-off. Several months later, James Kauffman, Augello and several others were charged with April's murder and their involvement in a prescription-drug ring run out of James Kauffman's medical practice. James Kauffman, who was transferred to another prison following Augello's arrest, died in an apparent suicide. Augello went to trial in the fall of 2018 and was convicted of April's murder, as well as his participating in the drug ring and for conspiring to kill James Kauffman. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Augello, who before his arrest was a local musician and sign maker, attempted unsuccessfully to appeal his conviction. He maintains his innocence in letters he sends to The Press and through a surrogate operating his social media page.
The series also will include interviews with April Kauffman's daughter from her first marriage, Kim Pack.
According to a promo from discovery+, "Over the buzz of a tattoo artist concealing Andrew’s 'Pagan’s Motorcycle Club' branding, Andrew explains every dark detail that led to the 2012 murder of local New Jersey radio host April Kauffman. 'Doctor’s Orders' crashes into the wild world of motorcycle gangs — one that created an underground Oxycontin ring which spiraled into a murder-for-hire plot, all orchestrated by a wealthy husband who believed he was too powerful to get caught."
For more, visit discoveryplus.com.
