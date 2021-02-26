National leader of the Pagans motorcycle club arrested in New Jersey on gun charges

The national leader of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Club, a group state officials say is expanding in membership and criminality, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after being stopped in Mercer County on Feb. 20.

Keith Richter, aka “Conan,” 62, of Bay Shore, New York, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Richter is the national president of the Pagans, an outlaw motorcycle gang known by law enforcement to engage in illegal activity, including drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and violent crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Feb. 20, the Pagans hosted a party in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. While Richter was traveling home from the party late at night, he was stopped by officers in Mercer County. The officers recovered a loaded Ruger P345 .45-caliber handgun from the vehicle.

Richter was previously convicted of felony offenses, including conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, for which he served 16 years in prison.