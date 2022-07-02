 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort
top story

Naked man broke into car, homes, assaulted residents, Absecon police say

  • 0

ABSECON — A naked city man was arrested after breaking into a car and two apartments and assaulting residents Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to the Absecon Townhomes and Clayton Mill Run Apartment Complex, police said Saturday in a news release. Responding officers learned the man, while nude, approached a vehicle in the Absecon Townhomes parking lot occupied by a juvenile driver.

The man entered the vehicle, without permission, and ordered the driver to take him to Clayton Mill Run off New Road, police said. There, he assaulted the juvenile and then fled with the juvenile's cellphone.

In the apartment complex, the suspect broke into a residence occupied by a woman and her two children, police said. The residents fled the home, unharmed, while the suspect was inside.

The suspect left the apartment then broke into another apartment after scaling a second-story balcony, police said. A woman and her infant child were inside. The suspect began to assault the woman, but she was able to fight him off, police said. This caused the suspect to flee.

People are also reading…

The suspect went into hiding upon the arrival of police. An officer located the suspect, Michael Davis, 37. Davis refused to surrender and led the officer on a foot chase, police said, but the officer eventually caught Davis and took him into custody.

Davis was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact, three counts of lewdness, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal restraint, theft from a person, hindering apprehension, obstruction and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Galloway Township and Pleasantville police assisted.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News