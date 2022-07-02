Naked man broke into car, homes, assaulted residents, Absecon police say

ABSECON — A naked city man was arrested after breaking into a car and two apartments and assaulting residents Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to the Absecon Townhomes and Clayton Mill Run Apartment Complex, police said Saturday in a news release. Responding officers learned the man, while nude, approached a vehicle in the Absecon Townhomes parking lot occupied by a juvenile driver.

The man entered the vehicle, without permission, and ordered the driver to take him to Clayton Mill Run off New Road, police said. There, he assaulted the juvenile and then fled with the juvenile's cellphone.

In the apartment complex, the suspect broke into a residence occupied by a woman and her two children, police said. The residents fled the home, unharmed, while the suspect was inside.

Former Absecon Mayor Leopardi dies ABSECON — Orvis Leopardi, who led the city’s municipal government during the 1970s and ‘80s,…

The suspect left the apartment then broke into another apartment after scaling a second-story balcony, police said. A woman and her infant child were inside. The suspect began to assault the woman, but she was able to fight him off, police said. This caused the suspect to flee.

The suspect went into hiding upon the arrival of police. An officer located the suspect, Michael Davis, 37. Davis refused to surrender and led the officer on a foot chase, police said, but the officer eventually caught Davis and took him into custody.

Davis was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact, three counts of lewdness, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal restraint, theft from a person, hindering apprehension, obstruction and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Galloway Township and Pleasantville police assisted.