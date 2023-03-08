MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old man faces murder charges in the November death of an inmate at Bayside State Prison.

Authorities charged Bruce Duette with the murder of Martin Sanchez, 41, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Wednesday.

According to the statement, Duette was also an inmate at Bayside at the time of Sanchez’s death.

On Nov. 21, Sanchez was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent trauma to his head and face, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The prosecution plans to request Duette be kept in custody while awaiting trial.

The statement did not indicate a motive, and Webb-McRae declined to offer any further details than were included in the statement, including on what charges Duette had originally been in prison.

“I don’t speak about defendant’s prior charges in my press releases as I have an ethical obligation not to create public condemnation surrounding defendants,” she said.

State prison records show multiple charges against Duette, including aggravated manslaughter from March 2005 and one count of conspiracy to commit homicide from July of the same year. The charges were filed in Mercer County.

Details of those charges were released by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office in 2013, when Duette was identified as a member of a subset of the Bloods gang, accused in 2013 of conspiring to commit a drive-by shooting in Trenton in 2005. According to that release, he was in the process of getting a Thompson machine gun when the shooting began July 27, 2005. No one was hit in that case.

He had previously been indicted in 2010 in another violent episode between alleged gang members in which three people were killed.

Records show Duette to be eligible for parole in 2030.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the death.