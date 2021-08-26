Murder charges dropped against Florida woman accused of killing her mother in 2018 in Dennis Township

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zarych said the state’s entire investigation was built on lies and misrepresentations.

According to an affidavit in the case, Scheid had power of attorney for her mother and contacted an attorney in the weeks before Michaelis died to find out how she could get a $90,000 inheritance from her grandmother’s estate, which Michaelis controlled.

Zarych said that after Michaelis died, no autopsy was performed and her body was cremated. Michaelis' blood was drawn at the funeral home by a forensic pathologist hired by Scheid’s sister-in-law.

Scheid was arrested and held in jail until September 2020, when a judge released her following the submission of new evidence, including an analysis by forensic pathologist Baden.

“We on an ongoing basis began to submit evidence to the Prosecutor’s Office which contradicted the main arguments that they had, that a murder had been committed and that any other crime had been committed,” Zarych said.

Baden determined that the blood evidence used by police to show a high level of drugs in Michaelis’ system was improperly drawn because it came from her heart and not her femoral artery. He said Michaelis died of cancer.