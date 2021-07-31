 Skip to main content
Mullica woman arrested after municipal building bomb threat
A $33 million improvement project is underway to a section of the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City. The federally funded project will improve about 14 miles of Route 30 between Elwood Road in Mullica Township and Haddon Avenue in Absecon.

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A township woman was arrested Monday after a bomb threat to the municipal building, police said.

At 4:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious package in front of the building on the White Horse Pike. They found a brown box, inside of which was a letter that read, "The next box will be a BOMB! You will not know when or where!"

Investigators identified as a suspect 41-year-old Sandra Rambo, of the Elwood section of the township. Rambo was arrested and charged with two counts of false public alarm. She was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

