Mullica woman arrested after municipal building bomb threat

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A township woman was arrested Monday after a bomb threat to the municipal building, police said.
At 4:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious package in front of the building on the White Horse Pike. They found a brown box, inside of which was a letter that read, "The next box will be a BOMB! You will not know when or where!"
Investigators identified as a suspect 41-year-old Sandra Rambo, of the Elwood section of the township. Rambo was arrested and charged with two counts of false public alarm. She was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.