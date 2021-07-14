Mullica Township police sergeant bit while making arrest

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A man bit a police sergeant in the process of arresting him Tuesday in the township.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of West Adams Circle for a disturbance. When they arrived, they made contact with Tyler E. McCullough.

According to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page, McCullough would not cooperate with officers and began to interfere with their investigation. He then became irate, more so after attempts by officers to calm him down.

Officers then told McCullough he was under arrest for obstruction of justice. In response, McCullough became physically combative with them as they attempted to handcuff him, police said.

During the struggle, McCullough bit Sgt. Antonio Lupinetti on the hand, causing a large laceration, police said. After McCullough was taken into custody, Lupinetti was transported to an unspecified hospital, where he received stitches and was later released.

McCullough, whose age and hometown police did not list, was charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on law enforcement and terroristic threats. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.