Mullica Township police officer suffers minor injuries after being dragged during motor vehicle stop

A Mullica Township police officer was dragged a short distance and suffered minor injuries during a motor vehicle stop, police said Thursday.
On Wednesday, Detective Andrew Symuleski initiated a motor vehicle stop on Anderson Avenue in the township. The driver, Erin Wilson, had a suspended drivers license and an active warrant for her arrest, police said.
When trying to perform the arrest, Symuleski was met with physical resistance from Wilson, police said. As Symuleski attempted to remove Wilson from the vehicle, she shifted the vehicle into drive and dragged Symuleski a short distance. Symuleski was able to shift the vehicle into park, remove Wilson and place her under arrest.
Symuleski sustained minor injuries during the incident. Wilson received medical attention and was later remanded to Atlantic County Jail, police said.
Wilson was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest by flight, resisting arrest by force, assault by auto and hindering apprehension, police said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.