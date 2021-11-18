Mullica Township man sentenced for illegal sexual contact

MAYS LANDING - A Mullica Township man was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to child endangerment by sexual contact.
Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Anthony Perona, 68, was sentenced Thursday.
Perona pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct Aug. 2. His guilty plea befell after a jury trial on several related charges that resulted in a hung jury.
Perona admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with a juvenile female he knew.
The conviction also subjects Perona to parole supervision for life, sex offender registration under Megan’s Law, and a sex offender restraining order that prohibits any contact with the victim.
