A Mullica Township man is accused of mistreating dogs and leaving one to die on his property, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
John Roblin, 50, was arrested Wednesday after authorities found a "severely" malnourished dog and the dead body of one in his yard, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Roblin is charged with animal cruelty and failure to provide pets with adequate shelter.
Police were led to Roblin's home in the 3100 block of Reading Avenue after receiving a tip about him not caring for the animals, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The living dog was taken to the county animal shelter and treated by a veterinarian for malnutrition and a skin condition, the Prosecutor's Office said.
