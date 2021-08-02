Mount Holly man arrested in Sea Isle for allegedly buying alcohol for minors in exchange for sex

SEA ISLE CITY — A 28-year-old Mount Holly man was arrested Friday for offering to buy alcohol for juvenile females in exchange for sexual favors, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Thomas McQuillen said Monday.

Sayal Sawaged also allegedly attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle and back to his residence, police said. The victim was able to pull herself away from Sawaged and notified nearby officers, police said.

Shortly after, police apprehended Sawaged.

Sawaged was charged with luring, enticing child by various means, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault (disorderly persons), police said.

Sawaged is in the Cape May County jail pending court proceedings, police said.

The police department is still actively investigating this matter and attempting to identify any additional victims. Anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the police department at 609-263-4311.

