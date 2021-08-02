 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Holly man arrested in Sea Isle for allegedly buying alcohol for minors in exchange for sex
0 comments

Mount Holly man arrested in Sea Isle for allegedly buying alcohol for minors in exchange for sex

{{featured_button_text}}

SEA ISLE CITY — A 28-year-old Mount Holly man was arrested Friday for offering to buy alcohol for juvenile females in exchange for sexual favors, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Thomas McQuillen said Monday.

Sayal Sawaged also allegedly attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle and back to his residence, police said. The victim was able to pull herself away from Sawaged and notified nearby officers, police said.

Shortly after, police apprehended Sawaged.

Sawaged was charged with luring, enticing child by various means, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault (disorderly persons), police said.

Sawaged is in the Cape May County jail pending court proceedings, police said.

The police department is still actively investigating this matter and attempting to identify any additional victims. Anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the police department at 609-263-4311.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News