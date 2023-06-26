VINELAND — A motorcyclist and his passenger were both killed when their bike was struck by an oncoming car on Friday night.
Michael Wolfe, 66, and Olga Roig, 54, both city residents, were pronounced dead at the scene near Union Road and Genoa Avenue, police said.
Wolfe was operating the bike when it was hit by a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Chad Bertonazzi, a 22-year-old city resident, police said.
Police did not say whether Bertonazzi was injured in the crash.
Police were called to the scene around 8:33 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, they learned Bertonazzi was turning eastbound onto Genoa Avenue from Union Road when the pickup struck Wolfe's 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The crash was still being investigated on Saturday, and no charges had been filed at the time.
Police encourage witnesses or anyone with information about the deadly crash to call 856-691-4111 ext. 4698.
