Mother of victim of Kayan Frazier sues Smalls, Atlantic City school board

ATLANTIC CITY — The mother of a child sexually abused by a relative of Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife, La’Quetta, is suing the couple, the Board of Education, Superintendent Barry Caldwell and former substitute teacher Kayan Frazier, the relative.

The federal lawsuit was filed Thursday by Jane Doe on behalf of John Doe, her minor child. The use of pseudonyms was designed to protect the identity of the child.

Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, pleaded guilty in February to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography of a child identified in criminal charges as “Minor Child 1.”

A spokesman for the law firm representing the mother confirmed that the “John Doe” in the latest lawsuit is the “Minor Child 1” identified in Frazier’s guilty plea.

Mayor Small directed questions to his attorney, Ed Jacobs, who could not be reached for comment.

Caldwell said he was not superintendent at the time the abuse is alleged to have occurred.

“I’m not aware of the allegations that are going on,” Caldwell said. “This was thoroughly investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Kayan Frazier is in jail.”