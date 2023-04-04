The mother of a cheerleading coach from Hammonton accused of sexually assaulting minors also faces charges stemming from the investigation.
Angela Ryker, 51, also of Hammonton, is charged with criminal attempt and witness tampering, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Ryker son's, Jonathan Ryker, 25, allegedly assaulted children he coached at a Burlington County cheerleading camp. He's charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
In August, Medford Township police, State Police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office began an investigation into explicit content Ryker allegedly sent to a minor over social media.
Detectives also identified a second minor who was a student at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton, Burlington County, and a victim of Ryker's.
Authorities urge anyone who has information about the case or may have also been a victim to call the State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282 or the Prosecutor's Office at 609-265-5035. Anonymous tips are welcome.
