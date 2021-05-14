Mother of child abused by Kayan Frazier says he dated her to get to her son

The mother of a child sexually abused by former Atlantic City substitute teacher Kayan Frazier was in a personal relationship with Frazier she believes he sought to get close to her elementary school-age son, according to a lawsuit she filed Thursday in federal court.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Camden by Jane Doe on behalf of John Doe, her minor child, alleges Frazier, a former caseworker at the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency, sexually abused the child over three years.
Frazier was a substitute teacher in the district from 2015 to 2017.
Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, is the cousin of La’Quetta Small, the wife of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., and lived in the Smalls’ home until late 2015.
He pleaded guilty in February to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography of a child identified in criminal charges as “Minor Child 1.” He is in prison in Philadelphia awaiting sentencing.
“It was through Frazier’s employment as a substitute teacher at the Pennsylvania Avenue School that, in approximately early 2016, Frazier first came in contact with Plaintiff’s minor son, John Doe, who was a student at the elementary school at the time,” according to the lawsuit.
The suit alleges Frazier spent a disproportionate amount of time interacting with John Doe “and would even go so far as to take John Doe out of class for walks in the hallway so that they could talk privately.
“No other employees or agents of the Atlantic City Board of Education questioned Frazier about this behavior, nor did they inquire if John Doe was all right or experiencing any kind of distress.”
The suit also alleges Frazier took the boy to the library, which “often resulted in Frazier sexually assaulting John Doe.”
La’Quetta Small was principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School at that time. She is now principal at Atlantic City High School.
The mother is seeking punitive and compensatory damages and court and attorney costs from Marty and La’Quetta Small, the Atlantic City Board of Education, former Superintendent Paul Spaventa, current Superintendent Barry Caldwell and Frazier.
Mayor Small on Thursday directed questions to his attorney, Ed Jacobs, who could not be reached for comment.
According to the lawsuit, John Doe’s father had died and the child’s mother welcomed Frazier as a mentor and father figure to her son.
She also said Frazier told John Doe about the death of his father, even though Jane Doe had asked him not to, in an effort to tighten his control over the boy, according to the suit.
After that incident, Jane Doe said she cut off the relationship with Frazier and began hearing rumors about his inappropriate behavior with children, and that had caused him to be fired as a substitute.
But in spite of all that, she eventually restarted the relationship with Frazier, she said in the lawsuit.
“It was not until approximately October of 2018, after having had little to no contact with Frazier for a period of roughly six months, that Jane Doe learned that Frazier was then working for the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency,” the lawsuit said.
As a result of hearing about the job, Jane Doe said she concluded “there was no validity to the rumors circulating” and “once again felt comfortable allowing Frazier back into her and John Doe’s life.”
