Mother of child abused by Kayan Frazier says he dated her to get to her son

“No other employees or agents of the Atlantic City Board of Education questioned Frazier about this behavior, nor did they inquire if John Doe was all right or experiencing any kind of distress.”

The suit also alleges Frazier took the boy to the library, which “often resulted in Frazier sexually assaulting John Doe.”

La’Quetta Small was principal of the Pennsylvania Avenue School at that time. She is now principal at Atlantic City High School.

The mother is seeking punitive and compensatory damages and court and attorney costs from Marty and La’Quetta Small, the Atlantic City Board of Education, former Superintendent Paul Spaventa, current Superintendent Barry Caldwell and Frazier.

Mayor Small on Thursday directed questions to his attorney, Ed Jacobs, who could not be reached for comment.

According to the lawsuit, John Doe’s father had died and the child’s mother welcomed Frazier as a mentor and father figure to her son.

She also said Frazier told John Doe about the death of his father, even though Jane Doe had asked him not to, in an effort to tighten his control over the boy, according to the suit.