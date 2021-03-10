Mother and daughter reported missing from Absecon found safe

UPDATE: Absecon police reported after 8 p.m. that Luci Motoca-Adelcat and daughter Francesca Adelcat were found safe Wednesday.
ABSECON — A woman and her daughter were reported missing and possibly endangered, police said Tuesday night.
Luci Motoca-Adelcat, 40, and Francesca Adelcat, 3, were last seen about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. It was reported that Motoca-Adelcat left her Pitney Road residence, in the Mi-Place apartment complex, on foot with her daughter.
The mother is known to frequent Atlantic City and specifically the Boardwalk, police said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call police at 609-641-0667.
— Ahmad Austin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
