More than 300 bags of heroin, 20 grams of cocaine seized from Atlantic City home

ATLANTIC CITY — A three-month investigation by police led to the arrest of a city man and the seizure of various drugs Thursday
Support Local Journalism
Detectives from the Special Investigations Section executed a search warrant at a residence on South Florida Avenue belonging to 42-year-old Chance Hamilton, police said.
The detectives located 330 bags of heroin, 22 grams of cocaine, more than nine grams of ecstasy, more than five ounces of marijuana, paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics, and more than $2,100 in cash. Hamilton was arrested as a result of the search.
Hamilton was charged with four counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone; and one count each of money laundering and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.