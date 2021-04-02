 Skip to main content
More than 300 bags of heroin, 20 grams of cocaine seized from Atlantic City home
More than 300 bags of heroin, 20 grams of cocaine seized from Atlantic City home

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A three-month investigation by police led to the arrest of a city man and the seizure of various drugs Thursday

Detectives from the Special Investigations Section executed a search warrant at a residence on South Florida Avenue belonging to 42-year-old Chance Hamilton, police said.

The detectives located 330 bags of heroin, 22 grams of cocaine, more than nine grams of ecstasy, more than five ounces of marijuana, paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics, and more than $2,100 in cash. Hamilton was arrested as a result of the search.

Hamilton was charged with four counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone; and one count each of money laundering and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

