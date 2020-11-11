 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 20 cats abandoned near Funny Farm Rescue, owner says
0 comments
featured

More than 20 cats abandoned near Funny Farm Rescue, owner says

{{featured_button_text}}
Funny Farm
Molly Bilinski

MAYS LANDING — The owner of Funny Farm Rescue said Wednesday morning that she’s planning on pressing charges after over 20 cats were left on the side of the road near the sanctuary.

In a Facebook live video Wednesday morning, president and owner, Laurie Zaleski, showed the cats “jammed in” to three crates down the street from the rescue in the 6900 block of Railroad Boulevard with no food or water. 

"It is immoral to treat animals like this," Zaleski said in the video, posted on the sanctuary's Facebook page. "...I actually can't believe that someone would do this." 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Hamilton Township police for comment. 

“I’m tired of this going on over and over again,” she said, counting the cats, adding that she already has 200 cats rescued. “…That’s irresponsible. There’s no excuse for any of this.”

Zaleski said people shouldn’t be embarrassed about surrendering an animal “the right way,” adding that shelters, animal control and cat sanctuaries are around. “The Funny Farm is trying to do what is right and then these are the thanks I get.”

The cats were left without a note or money, she said.

“We do have cameras,” she said. “We are running every license plate and we are going to be coming after you, because this is not ok.”

She said she’ll be going over the surveillance and pressing charges.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News