More than 20 cats abandoned near Funny Farm Rescue, owner says

MAYS LANDING — The owner of Funny Farm Rescue said Wednesday morning that she’s planning on pressing charges after over 20 cats were left on the side of the road near the sanctuary.

In a Facebook live video Wednesday morning, president and owner, Laurie Zaleski, showed the cats “jammed in” to three crates down the street from the rescue in the 6900 block of Railroad Boulevard with no food or water.

"It is immoral to treat animals like this," Zaleski said in the video, posted on the sanctuary's Facebook page. "...I actually can't believe that someone would do this."

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Hamilton Township police for comment.

“I’m tired of this going on over and over again,” she said, counting the cats, adding that she already has 200 cats rescued. “…That’s irresponsible. There’s no excuse for any of this.”

Zaleski said people shouldn’t be embarrassed about surrendering an animal “the right way,” adding that shelters, animal control and cat sanctuaries are around. “The Funny Farm is trying to do what is right and then these are the thanks I get.”

The cats were left without a note or money, she said.